Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 28 of the Premier League on Feb. 24-25 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated):

Saturday, Feb. 24

Leicester City v Stoke City (1230)

Stoke have one win over Leicester in seven Premier League meetings, a 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium in 2015.

Claude Puel’s Leicester are eighth with 35 points and have managed two wins in their last 10 league games.

Paul Lambert’s Stoke are 19th with 25 points and have lost five of their last 10 league matches.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored in each of his last four Premier League matches. He has found the net in three of his last five league appearances against Stoke.

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has taken the most shots (34) in the league without scoring a goal.

Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Bournemouth are yet to lose to a promoted team at home in the Premier League, winning six games and scoring 21 goals in the process.

The two teams have met three times in the Premier League, with Bournemouth winning the last two matches.

Newcastle United are 13th in the league and have collected 13 points from their last 10 games.

Bournemouth are 10th in the table and saw their seven-game unbeaten run snapped at Huddersfield Town where they lost 4-1.

Newcastle have conceded four away goals through penalties, more than any other club in the league this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Swansea City

Brighton beat Swansea 1-0 in their only previous Premier League meeting earlier this season.

Brighton have not scored in four of their last five meetings with Swansea in all competitions.

Swansea have collected 14 points since Carlos Carvalhal was appointed manager, one more than their tally under Paul Clement in the first 20 games of the season. They are 16th in the table.

Brighton are one of seven teams to have beaten Swansea in all four tiers of English football. The others are Burnley, Cardiff City, Fulham, Hull City, Luton Town and Watford.

Chris Hughton’s Brighton are 14th with 28 points, one point above Swansea.

Burnley v Southampton

Burnley have beaten Southampton three times in their five Premier League meetings, all by a 1-0 scoreline.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley have failed to win in 10 league games, drawing five and losing five, and sit seventh with 36 points.

Southampton dropped to 18th after a 2-0 defeat by Liverpool. They have 26 points this season.

Southampton have one victory in their last 14 league games, a 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion earlier this month.

Burnley midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s five assists in the Premier League this season have been worth nine points.

Liverpool v West Ham United

Liverpool have beaten West Ham 25 times in 43 Premier League meetings.

Juergen Klopp’s side have thumped West Ham 4-1 and 4-0 in their last two matches.

West Ham’s David Moyes has never won at Liverpool in all competitions as a manager with Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland -- drawing seven games and losing seven.

Liverpool are third in the standings with 54 points, two points behind second-placed Manchester United. They have lost once in their last 18 league games.

West Ham are 12th with 30 points and come into the game on the back of a 2-0 win against Watford.

West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield won 1-0 in their only previous Premier League meeting with West Brom earlier this season.

Huddersfield snapped a run of five straight defeats with a 4-1 win over Bournemouth. They are 17th with 27 points.

Basement side West Brom have 20 points and three league wins this season. They are on a three-match losing streak.

West Brom boss Alan Pardew last faced Huddersfield as a manager in March 2010, his Southampton side winning 5-0 in League One.

David Wagner’s Huddersfield have lost to all three teams that began the day at the bottom of the table this season -- West Ham, Swansea and Stoke.

Watford v Everton (1730)

Everton have beaten Watford in six of their nine Premier League meetings. Watford’s only win came in 2016.

Watford are 11th in the table with 30 points. They have lost six out of their last 10 games, including a 2-0 defeat by West Ham in their last match.

Everton are ninth in the league and have won eight of their 14 home fixtures but have struggled away from Goodison Park, recording one win in 13 games.

Everton have conceded nine goals in their last two games away from home -- five against Arsenal and four against Tottenham Hotspur.

Watford have won four matches at Vicarage Road this season, with only Southampton (3) and West Brom (2) winning fewer games at home.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1200)

Palace have lost their last five Premier League games against Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs side have yet to be beaten in 2018 and are fifth with 52 points.

Roy Hodgson’s Palace have one victory in their last five league matches and are 15th with 27 points.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane leads the race for the golden boot with 23 league goals, one ahead of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic has committed 52 fouls in 25 games this season to top the list with Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Manchester United v Chelsea (1405)

United have won 14 times while Chelsea have prevailed in 18 of the 51 Premier League matches between the two sides.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has won three of his four meetings in all competitions against United’s Jose Mourinho, with two wins in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup.

United are second in the table with 56 points and come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle. They have lost twice in their last three league matches.

Chelsea are three points and two places below United and rallied after back-to-back defeats by beating West Brom in their last league match.

Chelsea are looking to do the league double over United for the first time since the 2009-10 season when Carlo Ancelotti was the manager at Stamford Bridge. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)