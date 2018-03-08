Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

March 8 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 30 of the Premier League from March 10-12 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated):

Saturday, March 10

Manchester United v Liverpool (1230)

*United have won 27 of 51 Premier League meetings with Liverpool, including 15 victories at Old Trafford.

*The last three league games between the two teams have been draws, with two of those matches ending goalless.

*Jose Mourinho’s United have won three out of seven games against fellow Big Six sides in the league this season.

*Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah will look to score in his sixth straight league game while his United counterpart Romelu Lukaku is one goal short of 100 league strikes.

*Liverpool are third in the table with 60 points. A win for Juergen Klopp’s side would take them above United to second.

Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion

*Everton have been beaten once in nine league meetings with Brighton. They have won four and drawn four.

*The only previous Premier League game between the two sides ended 1-1.

*Sam Allardyce’s Everton are 11th in the table with 34 points and have lost three of their last five league games.

*Brighton are 10th with the same number of points as Everton but have a superior goal difference.

*Brighton striker Glenn Murray has scored five goals in his last five league games.

*Chris Hughton’s Brighton are unbeaten in five league games and come in to the clash on the back of a 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Huddersfield Town v Swansea City

*Swansea beat Huddersfield 2-0 earlier in the season. The Welsh side have not done the double over Huddersfield since the 1992-93 season when both teams were in the third tier.

*Carlos Carvalhal’s Swansea are 13th in the table with 30 points. A 4-1 victory over West Ham United last weekend was their biggest win of the season.

*Huddersfield have struggled in front of goal this season, scoring 25 times in 29 matches. They have failed to find the net in 15 league games.

*David Wagner’s side have lost six out of their last 10 games in the league and are 15th with 30 points.

*Huddersfield have let in 50 goals this season. Only Stoke City (54) and West Ham (54) have conceded more.

Newcastle United v Southampton

*Southampton have not lost to Newcastle in their last five Premier League meetings. They have three wins and two draws and have scored 13 goals.

*Southampton have won 15 out of the 33 Premier League games between the two sides while Newcastle have won 11.

*Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle have scored 12 league goals at home this season, the fewest alongside Burnley.

*Newcastle have two wins in their last 10 league games and are 16th in the table with 29 points while Southampton are a point and a place below them.

*Mauricio Pellegrino’s side have drawn six out of their last 10 league matches and have one win in that period.

West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City

*Leicester have three victories from seven Premier League meetings with West Brom - all away from home.

*West Brom are looking to avoid their sixth defeat in a row. They have lost 15 games this season and are bottom of the table with 20 points.

*Claude Puel’s Leicester are winless in five league games and are eighth in the table with 37 points.

*West Brom have won one out of 15 league games since manager Alan Pardew took over at the start of December.

*Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has struck the winner in all three of his previous league visits to the Hawthorns.

West Ham United v Burnley

*Burnley have won one of their seven Premier league meetings with West Ham.

*Burnley snapped a run of 11 league games without victory with a 2-1 win over Everton last weekend.

*Sean Dyche’s Burnley are seventh in the league with 40 points while West Ham are 14th with 30 points.

*David Moyes’ West Ham side have lost their last two league games, conceding eight goals and scoring two.

*Burnley have scored 24 goals this season, the fewest among teams in the top 10.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (1730)

*Crystal Palace have beaten Chelsea three times in their last five meetings, with two wins coming at Stamford Bridge.

*Antonio Conte’s Chelsea have lost four of their last five league games.

*Palace are winless in six matches and looking to end a three-game losing streak.

*Roy Hodgson’s relegation-threatened side are 18th with 27 points.

*Champions Chelsea are fifth with 53 points, five points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur who occupy the last qualification spot for next season’s Champions League.

Sunday, March 11

Arsenal v Watford (1330)

*Arsenal have lost to Watford in their last two Premier League meetings, both matches ending 2-1.

*Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal have beaten Watford seven times in nine Premier League games.

*Arsenal are sixth in the league with 45 points and are looking to snap a run of three defeats. They were beaten 2-1 by Brighton last time out.

*Watford are gunning for their third victory in as many games after beating Everton and West Brom.

*Javi Gracia’s side are ninth in the table with 36 points.

Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)

*Bournemouth have never beaten Tottenham in five Premier League matches. Tottenham have won four times.

*Tottenham are unbeaten in the league since a 4-1 defeat by runaway leaders Manchester City in December. They have won nine of their 11 matches since that loss.

*Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham are fourth with 58 points, two behind third-placed Liverpool.

*Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth side have lost once in their last 10 games and are 12th with 33 points.

*Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 24 league goals this season, the same number as Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Monday, March 12

Stoke City v Manchester City (2000)

*Leaders City handed struggling Stoke their biggest defeat of the campaign earlier in the season, winning 7-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

*Pep Guardiola’s City have collected 78 points and require four victories from nine remaining games to clinch the league title.

*City have won 10 of the 19 Premier league matches between the two sides while Stoke have three wins.

*Paul Lambert’s side are winless in five games and 19th in the table with 27 points.

*Stoke midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has had a hand in 13 league goals this season, scoring seven and assisting six. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)