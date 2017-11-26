Soccer-Injury time Sanchez penalty gives Arsenal win at Burnley

* Mesut Ozil missed out for Arsenal due to illness

* Burnley dominated early exchanges and Johann Berg Gudmundsson struck the post in the 15th minute

* Aaron Ramsay missed a good chance

* Nacho Monreal fired just wide of the post for the Gunners

* Few chances in tight second half

* Arsenal got penalty in injury time as Ramsay went down under challenge from Tarkowski

* Chilean Sanchez converted to send Arsenal fourth

* Arsenal host Huddersfield on Wednesday while Burnley are at Bournemouth

BURNLEY 0 ARSENAL 1

Nov 26 (Reuters) - An injury-time penalty from Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal a 1-0 win at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Sunday to send the Londoners up to fourth place.

Burnley, on the back of three straight wins, started strongly and went close in the 15th minute when Iceland winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson struck the post after a flowing counter-attack.

After Aaron Ramsey missed a good chance, Nacho Monreal fired just wide of Nick Pope’s post as the Gunners ended the half strongly but there were few chances in a tight second period.

The Gunners grabbed the winner in injury time when Aaron Ramsay went down under challenge from James Tarkowski and Sanchez converted the spot kick.