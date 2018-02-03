FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Football News
February 3, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Soccer-Man City held at Burnley after late Gudmundsson equaliser

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Manchester City draw 1-1 against Sean Dyche’s Burnley

* Burnley’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson equalised in 82nd minute

* City went ahead with brilliant 22nd minute Danilo strike

* Defender Ben Mee twice went close for the home side

* City keeper Ederson pushed Aaron Lennon shot against the post

* City’s Raheem Sterling missed an open goal from a metre out

* Burnley travel to Swansea next, Man City host Leicester

BURNLEY 1 MANCHESTER CITY 1

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Burnley’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson struck an 82nd minute equaliser as Premier League leaders Manchester City had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Brazilian Danilo had fired City ahead with a superb strike in the 22nd minute and Pep Guardiola’s side, who now have a 16 point lead at the top, were dominant for most of the game.

Raheem Sterling missed a golden chance for City in the 71st minute - somehow putting the ball wide from a metre out with the goal at his mercy.

City were made to pay for that - and other missed chances - when Gudmundsson met a Matt Lowton cross with a fine finish to beat Ederson and earn Sean Dyche’s seventh-placed side a point. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.