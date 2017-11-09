Soccer-Stoke keeper Butland latest injury blow for England

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - England suffered another injury blow ahead of their friendly matches with Germany and Brazil when goalkeeper Jack Butland suffered a broken finger in training on Thursday.

“The goalkeeper has now returned to Stoke City to be assessed by his (Premier League) club’s medical staff,” the FA said in a statement.

No replacement keeper has been called up, leaving Joe Hart and Jordan Pickford to pick from for Friday’s game at Wembley against world champions Germany.

England manager Gareth Southgate has lost several players to injury with Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph, Jordan Henderson and the Tottenham Hotspur trio of Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Harry Winks all missing.

England face Brazil at Wembley on Tuesday.