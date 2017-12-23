FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Wolves go seven points clear in Championship
December 23, 2017 / 6:14 PM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Wolves go seven points clear in Championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers, who last played in the Premier League in 2012, took a seven-point lead at the halfway stage of the Championship (second tier) on Saturday by beating Ipswich Town 1-0.

Ivan Cavaleiro scored the only goal to extend their lead at the top after Cardiff City were surprisingly beaten 2-0 by lowly Bolton Wanderers.

Bristol City, League Cup giant-killers in midweek when they knocked out Manchester United, were held 1-1 away to Queens Park Rangers, allowing Derby County to move above them into third place by beating Millwall 3-0.

Leeds United moved into the playoff places by defeating Hull City 1-0 ahead of the late game between two other playoff contenders, Aston Villa and Sheffield United. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

