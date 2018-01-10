FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Chelsea spurn chances in League Cup stalemate with Arsenal
January 10, 2018 / 9:58 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Soccer-Chelsea spurn chances in League Cup stalemate with Arsenal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chelsea failed to make their home advantage count as they missed a string of chances to draw 0-0 with Arsenal in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The hosts struggled to break down Arsene Wenger’s side despite enjoying the majority of possession and will feel hard done by after crafting the best of the game’s few openings in a lively game at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen wasted the best of the hosts’ opportunities, failing to find the target with two headers in the second half after Cesc Fabregas had also spurned a headed chance before the break.

Arsenal created little going forward but were obdurate in defence to leave the tie in the balance ahead of the second leg in two weeks time.

The winners will face either Manchester City or second tier Bristol City in the final, with the Premier League leaders taking a 2-1 lead into the second leg.

Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
