LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chelsea have agreed a deal to sell striker Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

“Chelsea Football Club has today agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Diego Costa,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“The transfer will be subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical.” (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)