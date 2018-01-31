FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 4:56 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Chelsea complete Giroud signing from Arsenal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chelsea have reinforced their attacking line with the signing of French striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal on an 18-month contract, the Premier League clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

“Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the Premier League,” the 31-year-old said in a statement. “They have won maybe the most trophies in the last six or seven years. It’s a massive club and I am proud to sign for Chelsea, and I‘m looking forward to playing.”

Giroud has found it difficult to cement a place in the Arsenal starting lineup this season, with manager Arsene Wenger preferring to start Alexandre Lacazette as a lone striker.

Giroud has made 16 appearances in the league, with 15 of them coming as a substitute. He joined Arsenal from French side Montpellier in 2012 and his goal tally has hit double figures in each of his last five seasons. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
