Soccer-De Bruyne gives Manchester City victory over Chelsea
#Football News
September 30, 2017 / 6:37 PM / in 19 days

Soccer-De Bruyne gives Manchester City victory over Chelsea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0

* Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliant strike was the only goal

* City return to top of the Premier League

* Chelsea now six points adrift of City

* Chelsea top scorer Alvaro Morata limped off holding his hamstring

* Eden Hazard had first start of the season but made no impact

* Chelsea at Crystal Palace next, City host Stoke

*

CHELSEA 0 MANCHESTER CITY 1

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Manchester City regained top spot in the Premier League with a deserved 1-0 victory over an out-of-sorts Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Having been knocked down into second place by Manchester United’s win over Crystal Palace earlier in the day, Pep Guardiola’s side jumped back ahead of their city rivals on goal difference thanks to Kevin De Bruyne’s superb second-half strike.

City are now unbeaten in 15 league games and have dropped only two points this season. Chelsea sustained their second defeat of the campaign at Stamford Bridge and fall to fourth, six points adrift of the two Manchester clubs and one behind Tottenham Hotspur, who are third.

Their poor performance and result were compounded by losing top scorer Alvaro Morata to injury in the first half when he limped off, holding his hamstring. (Reporting by Matt Westby; Editing by Clare Fallon)

