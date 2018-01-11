SHOWCASE-Soccer-Burnley's Arfield considering contract offer - Dyche

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield is “sat tight” on a new contract offer, Clarets manager Sean Dyche said following reported interest from rival Premier League clubs.

Arfield’s current deal expires in the close season and it has been reported by British media that West Ham United are lining up an offer for the 29-year-old during the January transfer window. Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion have also been linked with the Canada international.

Dyche told a news conference on Thursday that he is not aware of interest in Arfield and said Burnley are keen to keep him.

”We’ve had talks with him,” Dyche said. “He’s sat tight on an offer, so we’ll keep our open minds, as will he, I hope, to what comes next.

“Scott knows where it all stands. He knows the club’s situation. He has been a very good player for us and continues to be.”

Arfield missed last weekend’s 4-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City with a hamstring problem and is one of a handful of Burnley players fighting to be fit for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Burnley are looking to end a run of six games without a win in all competitions.

“A few are making their way back,” Dyche said. “I think Scott Arfield will be the closest -- he’s touch and go.

”James Tarkowski should be fine, Ben Mee and Kevin Long both had niggles but both should be fine. Chris Wood, not quite yet -- he’s making good progress, as are Robbie Brady and Tom Heaton, but longer-term.”

Another player who could figure at Selhurst Park is French winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, who signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season on Tuesday.

“He hasn’t played a lot but we believe him to be a wide player who’s direct, he’s got pace and a bit unknown,” Dyche said.

”He’s come into Tottenham and it’s not an easy team to break into, so we’ll wait and see. He’s certainly come in bright and vibrant and he’s keen to make a mark on the division, let alone on Burnley.” (Reporting by Matt Westby; Editing by Toby Davis)