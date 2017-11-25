FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Hodgson sees salvation with help from fans
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
The inside story of Mugabe's downfall
Special Report
The inside story of Mugabe's downfall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
November 25, 2017 / 7:34 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Hodgson sees salvation with help from fans

Steve Tongue

3 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson believes that the loyalty of his club’s supporters can underpin a successful recovery from the worst-ever start in 25 years of the Premier League and help the club avoid another return to the Championship.

A last-minute goal to beat Stoke City 2-1 on Saturday earned a second win of a season that had begun catastrophically with seven successive defeats, in which Palace did not score even once.

The vastly experienced Hodgson replaced Dutchman Frank de Boer after only four of those games and has brought about a noticeable improvement.

Since belatedly getting points on the board with a dramatic 2-1 win over the champions Chelsea, Palace have drawn two other home games and now won another one in front of their enthusiastic self-styled “ultras”, who received as much praise as the players from Hodgson.

“There’s a lot of fight in the team and the crowd who were incredible today,” he said.

“No-one was leaving. This club has the capability to fight to the end and if we’re going to survive after the hole we dug for ourselves we’re going to need that on and off the field. They are a massive help to us, the crowd.”

No team have been relegated from the Premier League as often as the South Londoners, who on four previous occasions since 1992 lasted only one season.

Doggedly coming up from the Championship (second tier) yet again in 2013, they finally seemed to have stabilised, only to lose their way when attempting to take a new direction this season under De Boer.

Now Hodgson, a local man and boyhood Palace fan himself, has come full circle, hoping to put the disappointments and frustrations of being England manager behind him.

“Fortune smiled on us and we got the last-minute winner worth its weight in gold,” he said of Saturday’s morale-boosting victory.

”We’ve been bemoaning our fate that we haven’t had that little bit of luck these last four or five games.

“We’ve got to keep working, keep doing what we’re doing and most importantly not slip below the standard we’ve set ourselves.” (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.