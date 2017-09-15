SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Crystal Palace v Southampton

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton at Selhurst Park.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Southampton 3-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League, April 2017)

Crystal Palace 3-0 Southampton (Premier League, December 2016)

Southampton 2-0 Crystal Palace (League Cup, September 2016)

Southampton 4-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League, May 2016)

Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace (FA Cup, Jan 2016)

Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton (Premier League, December 2015)

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League, March 2015)

Southampton 2-3 Crystal Palace (FA Cup, January 2015)

Crystal Palace 1-3 Southampton (Premier League, December 2014)

Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton (Premier League, March 2014)

Premier League form guide (last five matches)

Crystal Palace - L L L L L

Southampton - L D W D L

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

15/8 Crystal Palace to win

6/4 Southampton to win

11/5 Match to end in a draw

Correct score:

Crystal Palace: 7/1 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 10/1 2-1; 33/1 3-0; 25/1 3-1; 40/1 3-2

Southampton: 13/2 1-0; 11/1 2-0; 9/1 2-1; 25/1 3-0; 22/1 3-1; 40/1 3-2

Draw: 15/2 0-0; 11/2 1-1; 16/1 2-2; 66/1 3-3

First goal scorer: 4/1 Christian Benteke; 4/1 Manolo Gabbiadini; 9/2 Charlie Austin; 5/1 Shane Long; 6/1 Nathan Redmond; 7/1 Dusan Tadic; 8/1 Jason Lokilo; 8/1 Sullay Kaikai; 9/1 Andros Townsend; 9/1 Sofiane Boufal; 10/1 BAR

Also:

7/2 Benteke to score and Crystal Palace to win

3/1 Gabbiadini to score and Southampton to win (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)