UPDATE 1-Soccer-Late Kane header gives Tottenham victory at Palace

* Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace 1-0 after dominating play

* Harry Kane made up for early misses with 88th-minute winner

* Wayne Hennessey turned good, early Kane chance over the bar

* Kane shot wide with a second-half effort from Eriksen’s pass

* Hennessey parried Serge Aurier’s powerful drive from the right

* Palace host Manchester United next, Spurs at home to Huddersfield Town

CRYSTAL PALACE 0 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Harry Kane headed a late winner to give Tottenham Hotspur a deserved 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace that lifted them into fourth place in the Premier League on Sunday.

Kane headed home from Christian Eriksen’s corner in the 88th minute to make up for two glaring misses earlier in the match at Selhurst Park.

He should have put Tottenham ahead early on when the ball fell to him in the middle of the box after a mistake by Patrick van Aanholt but Wayne Hennessey spread himself well and the striker’s shot ballooned over the bar.

The England striker was guilty of a more glaring miss early in the second half when Eriksen passed from the right and Kane, with time and space on the left, shot wide of the far post.

”We left that very late,“ Kane said. ”I thought it wasn’t going to be our day because we had a few chances, especially me, and Serge Aurier had one at the end too. But we kept going until the end and eventually got our rewards.

“We have had a tough patch, with a few tough games recently, now we have to keep that momentum going, into the next games.”

It was Kane’s 35th goal of the season and made him the Premier League’s leading scorer this season with 24, one ahead of Liverpool’s Mo Salah.