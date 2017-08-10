FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
Soccer-English League Cup second round draw
August 10, 2017 / 11:04 PM / 3 days ago

Soccer-English League Cup second round draw

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 10 (Reuters) - Draw for the second round of the English
League Cup made on Thursday.

    South section
Queen's Park Rangers   v Brentford
Crystal Palace         v Ipswich Town
Watford                v Bristol City
Norwich City           v Charlton Athletic
Cheltenham Town        v West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Barnet
Cardiff City           v Burton Albion
Southampton            v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham                 v Bristol Rovers
Milton Keynes Dons     v Swansea City
Birmingham City        v Bournemouth
Reading                v Millwall

    North section
Carlisle United        v Sunderland
Bolton Wanderers       v Sheffield Wednesday
Accrington Stanley     v West Bromwich Albion
Newcastle United       v Nottingham Forest
Leeds United           v Newport County
Stoke City             v Rochdale
Huddersfield Town      v Rotherham United
Middlesbrough          v Scunthorpe United
Doncaster Rovers       v Hull City
Blackburn Rovers       v Burnley
Sheffield United       v Leicester City
Aston Villa            v Wigan Athletic
Barnsley               v Derby County or Grimsby Town
    
    Ties to be played the week commencing Aug. 21.

 (Compiled by Ken Ferris)

