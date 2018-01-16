FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 10:27 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Soccer-Revised FA Cup fourth round draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Refiles to remove 'HOLD' from headline)
    LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Following is the revised FA Cup
fourth round draw after Tuesday's replays:
    Liverpool           v West Bromwich Albion
    Peterborough United v Leicester City
    Huddersfield Town   v Birmingham City
    Notts County        v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Swansea
City
    Yeovil Town         v Manchester United
    Sheffield Wednesday v Reading
    Cardiff City        v Manchester City
    MK Dons             v Coventry City
    Millwall            v Rochdale
    Southampton         v Watford
    Middlesbrough       v Brighton & Hove Albion
    Bournemouth or Wigan Athletic v West Ham United
    Hull City           v Nottingham Forest
    Newport County      v Tottenham Hotspur
    Norwich City or Chelsea v Newcastle United
    Sheffield United    v Preston North End
    Ties to be played Jan. 26-29

 (Compiled by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Davis)
