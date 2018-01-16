Soccer-Revised FA Cup fourth round draw

(Refiles to remove 'HOLD' from headline) LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Following is the revised FA Cup fourth round draw after Tuesday's replays: Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion Peterborough United v Leicester City Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City Notts County v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Swansea City Yeovil Town v Manchester United Sheffield Wednesday v Reading Cardiff City v Manchester City MK Dons v Coventry City Millwall v Rochdale Southampton v Watford Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion Bournemouth or Wigan Athletic v West Ham United Hull City v Nottingham Forest Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur Norwich City or Chelsea v Newcastle United Sheffield United v Preston North End Ties to be played Jan. 26-29 (Compiled by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Davis)