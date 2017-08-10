Soccer-English League Cup second round draw

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Draw for the second round of the English League Cup made on Thursday. South section Queen's Park Rangers v Brentford Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town Watford v Bristol City Norwich City v Charlton Athletic Cheltenham Town v West Ham United Brighton & Hove Albion v Barnet Cardiff City v Burton Albion Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers Fulham v Bristol Rovers Milton Keynes Dons v Swansea City Birmingham City v Bournemouth Reading v Millwall North section Carlisle United v Sunderland Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday Accrington Stanley v West Bromwich Albion Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest Leeds United v Newport County Stoke City v Rochdale Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United Middlesbrough v Scunthorpe United Doncaster Rovers v Hull City Blackburn Rovers v Burnley Sheffield United v Leicester City Aston Villa v Wigan Athletic Barnsley v Derby County or Grimsby Town Ties to be played the week commencing Aug. 21. (Compiled by Ken Ferris)