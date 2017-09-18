FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-English League Cup 3rd round fixtures
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
September 18, 2017 / 2:08 PM / in a month

Soccer-English League Cup 3rd round fixtures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Monday 
3rd Round 
Tuesday, September 19 (GMT)
Aston Villa(II)             v Middlesbrough(II)        (1845)  
Bournemouth                 v Brighton and Hove Albion (1845)  
Brentford(II)               v Norwich City(II)         (1845)  
Bristol City(II)            v Stoke City               (1845)  
Burnley                     v Leeds United(II)         (1845)  
Crystal Palace              v Huddersfield Town        (1845)  
Leicester City              v Liverpool                (1845)  
West Ham United             v Bolton Wanderers(II)     (1845)  
Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Bristol Rovers(III)      (1845)  
Reading(II)                 v Swansea City             (1900)  
Tottenham Hotspur           v Barnsley(II)             (1900)  
3rd Round 
Wednesday, September 20 (GMT)
Arsenal                     v Doncaster Rovers(III)    (1845)  
Chelsea                     v Nottingham Forest(II)    (1845)  
Everton                     v Sunderland(II)           (1845)  
Manchester United           v Burton Albion(II)        (1900)  
West Bromwich Albion        v Manchester City          (1900)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.