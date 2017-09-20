FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English League Cup 3rd round results
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
September 20, 2017 / 8:45 PM / in a month

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English League Cup 3rd round results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Wednesday 
3rd Round
Wednesday, September 20
Manchester United            - Burton Albion (II)       4-1 (halftime: 3-0)                                      
West Bromwich Albion         - Manchester City          1-2 (halftime: 0-1)                                      
Arsenal                      - Doncaster Rovers (III)   1-0 (halftime: 1-0)                                      
Chelsea                      - Nottingham Forest (II)   5-1 (halftime: 3-0)                                      
Everton                      - Sunderland (II)          3-0 (halftime: 1-0)                                      
Tuesday, September 19        
Reading (II)                 - Swansea City             0-2 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Tottenham Hotspur            - Barnsley (II)            1-0 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Aston Villa (II)             - Middlesbrough (II)       0-2 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Bournemouth                  - Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET                    
Brentford (II)               - Norwich City (II)        1-3 (halftime: 0-1)                                      
Bristol City (II)            - Stoke City               2-0 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Burnley                      - Leeds United (II)        2-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 3-5) 
Leeds United win 5-3 on penalties.
Crystal Palace               - Huddersfield Town        1-0 (halftime: 1-0)                                      
Leicester City               - Liverpool                2-0 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
West Ham United              - Bolton Wanderers (II)    3-0 (halftime: 2-0)                                      
Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) - Bristol Rovers (III)     1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.