UPDATE 1-Soccer-English League Cup 4th round results

Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup 4th Round matches on Wednesday 4th Round Wednesday, October 25 Tottenham Hotspur - West Ham United 2-3 (halftime: 2-0) Chelsea - Everton 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, October 24 Manchester City - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-1) Manchester City win 4-1 on penalties. Arsenal - Norwich City (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Bournemouth - Middlesbrough (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0) Bristol City (II) - Crystal Palace 4-1 (halftime: 2-1) Leicester City - Leeds United (II) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) Swansea City - Manchester United 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)