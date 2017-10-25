FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English League Cup 4th round results
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
October 25, 2017 / 8:41 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English League Cup 4th round results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup 4th Round matches on Wednesday 
4th Round
Wednesday, October 25
Tottenham Hotspur - West Ham United              2-3 (halftime: 2-0)                                      
Chelsea           - Everton                      2-1 (halftime: 1-0)                                      
Tuesday, October 24
Manchester City   - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-1) 
Manchester City win 4-1 on penalties.
Arsenal           - Norwich City (II)            2-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET                    
Bournemouth       - Middlesbrough (II)           3-1 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Bristol City (II) - Crystal Palace               4-1 (halftime: 2-1)                                      
Leicester City    - Leeds United (II)            3-1 (halftime: 1-1)                                      
Swansea City      - Manchester United            0-2 (halftime: 0-1)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.