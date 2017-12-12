Soccer-Revised FA Cup third round draw

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Revised FA Cup third round draw after Tuesday's second round replays: Ipswich Town v Sheffield United Watford v Bristol City Birmingham City v Burton Albion Liverpool v Everton Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace Aston Villa v Peterborough United Bournemouth v Wigan Athletic Coventry City v Stoke City Newport County v Leeds United Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town Yeovil Town v Bradford City Nottingham Forest v Arsenal Brentford v Notts County Queens Park Rangers v MK Dons Manchester United v Derby County Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon Middlesbrough v Sunderland Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester City Blackburn Rovers v Hull City or Crewe Alexandra Cardiff City v Mansfield Town Manchester City v Burnley Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City Stevenage v Reading Newcastle United v Luton Town Millwall v Barnsley Fulham v Southampton Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End Norwich City v Chelsea Gillingham v Sheffield Wednesday or Carlisle United Ties to be played Jan. 5-7 (Compiled by Ken Ferris)