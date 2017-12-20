UPDATE 1-Soccer-English League Cup 5th round summaries

Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English League Cup 5th Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 20 Bristol City (II) 2 Joe Bryan 51, Korey Smith 90+3 Manchester United 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 58 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Chelsea 2 Willian 13, Alvaro Morata 90+1 Bournemouth 1 Dan Gosling 90 Halftime: 1-0; - - - Tuesday, December 19 Arsenal 1 Danny Welbeck 42 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 44,741 - - - Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 90+7pen Manchester City 1 Bernardo Silva 26 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,562 Penalty Shootout: 3-4 - - -