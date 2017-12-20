FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English League Cup 5th round summaries
December 20, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 5 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English League Cup 5th round summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English League Cup 5th Round matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, December 20
Bristol City (II) 2 Joe Bryan 51, Korey Smith 90+3 
Manchester United 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 58          
Halftime: 0-0;    
- - -
Chelsea           2 Willian 13, Alvaro Morata 90+1 
Bournemouth       1 Dan Gosling 90                 
Halftime: 1-0;    
- - -
Tuesday, December 19
Arsenal           1 Danny Welbeck 42               
West Ham United   0                                
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 44,741
- - -
Leicester City    1 Jamie Vardy 90+7pen            
Manchester City   1 Bernardo Silva 26              
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,562
Penalty Shootout: 3-4
- - -

