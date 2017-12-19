FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Arsenal edge West Ham to reach League Cup semi-finals
December 19, 2017 / 10:13 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Soccer-Arsenal edge West Ham to reach League Cup semi-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Arsenal booked a place in the League Cup semi-finals as their all-changed side beat London rivals West Ham United 1-0 in an undistinguished tie at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who replaced all 11 starters from the weekend Premier League home win over Newcastle United, still had plenty of international pedigree as England striker Danny Welbeck got the winner three minutes before halftime.

Welbeck’s persistence in bundling home from close range was one of the few highlights, a solitary shot on target, in a dull derby but David Moyes’ side never threatened Arsenal, with a wayward Aaron Cresswell free kick proving their best effort. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Ken Ferris)

