January 17, 2018 / 10:03 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Bournemouth dumped out of FA Cup by third tier Wigan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Premier League Bournemouth were dumped out of the FA Cup after an embarrassing 3-0 third-round replay defeat by third tier Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

Wigan, who won the competition five years ago but have since slipped down the divisions, overcame a weakened Bournemouth side with a first-half effort from Sam Morsy and quick-fire second-half goals from Dan Burn and Callum Elder.

Swansea City, the Premier League’s bottom side, also reached the fourth round with Wilfried Bony grabbing the winner in a 2-1 victory over Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jordan Ayew gave Swansea the lead after 11 minutes with a superb goal reminiscent of Ricky Villa’s famous Cup final replay winner for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester City in 1981, but Wolves equalised through Diogo Jota after the break.

Premier League champions Chelsea and Championship Norwich City were heading into extra time after their replay was locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Reporting by Toby Davis, Editing by Ed Osmond

