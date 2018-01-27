Soccer-Five-goal Leicester overcome 'Posh' hurdle in FA Cup

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Premier League Leicester City made light work of a potentially troublesome FA Cup fourth round hurdle on Saturday as doubles from Kelechi Iheanacho and debutant Fousseni Diabate eased them towards a 5-1 victory at third-tier Peterborough United.

The 21-year-old Nigerian international Iheanacho, who has taken a liking to England’s famous old knock-out tournament at both Manchester City and Leicester, took his tally of FA Cup goals to nine in nine games with two fine first-half strikes.

A smart toe-poked goal from City’s new signing, Malian international Diabate, after just nine minutes had quickly calmed any fears for the visitors at London Road against the League One side nicknamed ‘Posh’.

Iheanacho cracked home a superb low, left-foot shot three minutes later before his volleyed finish from Christian Fuchs’ pinpoint cross in the 29th minute emphasised just why 45 league places separate the two sides.

Peterborough responded vigorously after the break and narrowed the gap with a scrambled Andrew Hughes effort in the 58th minute but Leicester eased home without even having to unleash big guns, Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy, from the bench.

Diabate, who recently signed from French side Gazelec Ajaccio, latched onto a rebound to make it four in the 87th minute before setting up Wilfred Ndidi to smash in another with the last kick of the game.

The match was the first of a dozen ties to be played on Saturday after 12-times winners Manchester United had kicked off the fourth round programme with a 4-0 win at fourth-tier Yeovil Town on Friday. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Pritha Sarkar)