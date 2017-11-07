Soccer-Injured trio pull out of England squad to face Germany and Brazil

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph have pulled out of England’s squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil due to injuries.

They join Tottenham Hotspur trio Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Harry Kane in withdrawing from manager Gareth Southgate’s selection.

West Bromwich Albion’s Jake Livermore has been called up to fill one of the spaces vacated, along with Everton defender Michael Keane.

Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill has reported for duty after being cleared to play by the Premier League side’s medical team.

England host Germany at Wembley on Nov. 10 before the visit of Brazil four days later. (Reporting by Matt Westby; Editing by Christian Radnedge)