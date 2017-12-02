Soccer-Allardyce off to winning start with Everton

* Everton beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Goodison Park

* New Everton manager Sam Allardyce enjoyed the ideal start

* Gylfi Sigurdsson struck two minutes after halftime

* Dominic Calvert-Lewin got lucky with a deflected second goal

* Everton’s second-half surge came after a dismal first 45 minutes

* The Toffees celebrated a second straight victory

* Huddersfield suffered their fourth straight defeat

* Everton at Liverpool next, Huddersfield host Brighton

EVERTON 2 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Sam Allardyce’s reign at Everton kicked off in winning fashion as goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin earned them a 2-0 Premier League win over struggling Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

After being given a warm welcome from the home fans, new manager Allardyce took his seat, hoping to see further signs of Everton’s rejuvenation following their crushing 4-0 defeat of West Ham United in midweek.

Instead, he former England boss witnessed only dire fare in the first half with his side looking curiously flat until, two minutes after the break, a clever flick from Calvert-Lewin freed Sigurdsson to fire home expertly from 10 metres.

The young provider Calvert-Lewin struck in the 73rd minute, his seventh goal of thee season coming with a left-foot shot that took a cruel deflection off Mathias Jorgensen and into the net to consign Huddersfield to a fourth consecutive defeat. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)