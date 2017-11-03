FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Beating Watford crucial for Everton, says Unsworth
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
November 3, 2017 / 8:55 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Beating Watford crucial for Everton, says Unsworth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - David Unsworth has so far been unable to halt Everton’s slide since stepping in as interim manager late last month but hopes Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Watford will mark a turning point in what has been a woeful season so far.

Everton, who have lost five straight in all competitions, have won just twice in their opening 10 league games to drop into the relegation zone in 18th spot, while Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Olympique Lyon saw them eliminated from the Europa League. Unsworth, who took over from Ronald Koeman last month, is hopeful of getting the job on a permanent basis but the 44-year-old knows Everton have to start winning if he is to have any chance of being named manager.

”Watford is a huge game for me and the players as well,“ Unsworth told reporters. ”When you’re not winning games, you do concede sloppy goals and have a little bit of bad fortune.

”So the mentality must be strong and we must have the courage to be strong if we go a goal behind, the courage to stick together.

“Confidence is a great word in football and you only get that from winning.” (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.