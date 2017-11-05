FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 5, 2017 / 6:55 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Everton snatch victory after incredible comeback

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Everton hit back to win 3-2 at home to Watford

* Toffees looked on course for a third straight league loss

* Richarlison and Kabasele put Watford 2-0 up in the second half

* Oumar Niasse halved the deficit with a scrappy goal

* Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed Everton’s equaliser

* Baines coolly put Everton ahead in stoppage time from the spot

* Cleverly failed from the spot for Watford in a dramatic climax

* Everton at Crystal Palace on Nov. 18, Watford home to West Ham on Nov. 19

EVERTON 3 WATFORD 2

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Everton staged a remarkable comeback to beat Watford 3-2 and escape the Premier League relegation zone on Sunday -- Leighton Baines converting a stoppage-time penalty to lift the gloom at Goodison Park.

A remarkable climax to the game saw Watford’s Tom Cleverley then miss a penalty in the 11th minute of added time.

The hosts appeared to be heading for a sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions when goals by Richarlison and Christian Kabasele put Watford 2-0 ahead with 25 minutes left.

Oumar Niasse pulled a goal back with a scrappy effort to revive some hope for caretaker manager David Unsworth’s side before Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in an equaliser.

Everton were awarded a penalty when Watford defender Jose Holebas slipped and brought down Aaron Lennon in the area and Baines beat Heurelho Gomes from the spot.

The match stretched to more than 10 minutes of stoppage time when Watford were awarded a penalty after keeper Jordan Pickford brought down Andre Gray, but former Everton player Cleverley scuffed his effort wide in the 101st minute. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

