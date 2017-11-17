FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-English premier league fixtures
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
commentary
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
pictures
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
November 17, 2017 / 9:03 AM / a day ago

Soccer-English premier league fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday 
Saturday, November 18 (GMT)
Arsenal                  v Tottenham Hotspur (1230)  
Bournemouth              v Huddersfield Town (1500)  
Burnley                  v Swansea City      (1500)  
Crystal Palace           v Everton           (1500)  
Leicester City           v Manchester City   (1500)  
Liverpool                v Southampton       (1500)  
West Bromwich Albion     v Chelsea           (1500)  
Manchester United        v Newcastle United  (1730)  
Sunday, November 19 (GMT)
Watford                  v West Ham United   (1600)  
Monday, November 20 (GMT)
Brighton and Hove Albion v Stoke City        (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.