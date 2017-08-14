FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-English premier league fixtures
#Football News
August 14, 2017 / 2:05 PM / in 2 months

Soccer-English premier league fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday 
Saturday, August 19 (GMT)
Swansea City      v Manchester United        (1130)  
Bournemouth       v Watford                  (1400)  
Burnley           v West Bromwich Albion     (1400)  
Leicester City    v Brighton and Hove Albion (1400)  
Liverpool         v Crystal Palace           (1400)  
Southampton       v West Ham United          (1400)  
Stoke City        v Arsenal                  (1630)  
Sunday, August 20 (GMT)
Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United         (1230)  
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea                  (1500)  
Monday, August 21 (GMT)
Manchester City   v Everton                  (1900)

