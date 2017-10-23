FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-English premier league fixtures
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
October 23, 2017 / 2:06 PM / in a day

Soccer-English premier league fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday 
Saturday, October 28 (GMT)
Manchester United        v Tottenham Hotspur (1130)  
Arsenal                  v Swansea City      (1400)  
Crystal Palace           v West Ham United   (1400)  
Liverpool                v Huddersfield Town (1400)  
Watford                  v Stoke City        (1400)  
West Bromwich Albion     v Manchester City   (1400)  
Bournemouth              v Chelsea           (1630)  
Sunday, October 29 (GMT)
Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton       (1330)  
Leicester City           v Everton           (1600)  
Monday, October 30 (GMT)
Burnley                  v Newcastle United  (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.