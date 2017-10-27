FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-English premier league fixtures
#Football News
October 27, 2017 / 8:58 AM / a day ago

Soccer-English premier league fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday 
Saturday, October 28 (GMT)
Manchester United        v Tottenham Hotspur (1130)  
Arsenal                  v Swansea City      (1400)  
Crystal Palace           v West Ham United   (1400)  
Liverpool                v Huddersfield Town (1400)  
Watford                  v Stoke City        (1400)  
West Bromwich Albion     v Manchester City   (1400)  
Bournemouth              v Chelsea           (1630)  
Sunday, October 29 (GMT)
Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton       (1330)  
Leicester City           v Everton           (1600)  
Monday, October 30 (GMT)
Burnley                  v Newcastle United  (2000)

