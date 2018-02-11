FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Football News
February 11, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Soccer-Huddersfield wallop Bournemouth for vital victory

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Huddersfield beat Bournemouth 4-1 for a vital three points

* Alex Pritchard struck early on with his first Huddersfield goal

* Junior Stanislas levelled for the visitors

* Steve Mounie struck either side of the interval

* Pritchard earned a late penalty which Van la Parra converted

* Huddersfield away to West Brom next, Bournemouth host Newcastle

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 4 BOURNEMOUTH 1

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Huddersfield Town snapped a five-match losing sequence to beat Bournemouth 4-1 and move out of the Premier League’s relegation zone on Sunday.

Goals by Beninese striker Steve Mounie either side of halftime put Huddersfield into a deserved two-goal lead after Bournemouth’s Junior Stanislas had cancelled out Alex Pritchard’s early strike for the hosts with a precise finish.

Mounie headed in Aaron Mooy’s free kick in the 27th minute to put the hosts back in front and Mounie struck again in the 66th minute with a superb finish after more good work by Mooy.

Rajiv van la Parra tucked away a stoppage time penalty to complete a satisfying afternoon for David Wagner’s side.

Victory did come at a cost for Huddersfield with Australian midfielder Mooy leaving the pitch on a stretcher in the second half after a clash of knees. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Lovell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.