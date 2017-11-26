Soccer-Late Sterling winner sends Man City eight points clear

* Manchester City earned a 2-1 win at spirited Huddersfield Town

* Huddersfield took the lead through Nicolas Otamendi’s own goal

* Sergio Aguero equalised from the penalty spot after 47 minutes

* Raheem Sterling bundled in the winner in the 84th minute

* Rajiv van La Parra was shown a red card after the final whistle

* Unbeaten City have won 12 of 13 league matches this season

* City host Southampton next, Huddersfield visit Arsenal

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 1 MANCHESTER CITY 2

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Raheem Sterling scored a fortuitous late winner as Manchester City opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against a spirited Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

City dominated with 80 percent possession, but had to wait until the 84th minute when Sterling unwittingly bundled home after a shot from Gabriel Jesus cannoned off goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and into his path.

In front of their vociferous fans, Huddersfield -- who earlier this month beat City’s rivals United -- took the most unlikely lead when Nicolas Otamendi diverted a corner into his own net in first half stoppage time.

Their lead was erased within two minutes of the restart, however, when Sergio Aguero calmly converted a penalty after Sterling was brought down by Scott Malone.

Huddersfield’s Rajiv van La Parra was shown a red card after the final whistle following an altercation with Leroy Sane.

Table-topping City have 37 points from 13 games while Huddersfield sit 11th with 15 points in a promising first Premier League campaign. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Ian Chadband)