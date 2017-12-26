Soccer-Sobhi earns point for Stoke at Huddersfield

* Huddersfield held to 1-1 draw by Stoke at home

* Stoke were dealt a blow when defender Ryan Shawcross limped off

* Tom Ince scored his first goal for Huddersfield as hosts took the lead

* Stoke rode their luck in the second half

* Substitute Ramadan Sobhi equalised for battling Stoke

* Huddersfield play Burnley at home next, Stoke visit Chelsea

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 1 STOKE CITY 1

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Substitute Ramadan Sobhi earned Stoke City a valuable point in a 1-1 draw away to Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday.

Tom Ince gave Huddersfield a deserved lead after 10 minutes when he side-footed in Collin Quaner’s cut-back from close range to register his first goal for the club.

Huddersfield should have made the points safe after the break as they dominated but Stoke equalised when Sobhi, who replaced injured defender Ryan Shawcross early on, tapped home at the far post on the hour.

Stoke are 13th with Huddersfield a couple of places higher in 11th. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)