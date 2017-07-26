FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
Hull sign Czech defender Mazuch on two-year deal
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 26, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 9 days ago

Hull sign Czech defender Mazuch on two-year deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football - Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Europa League Second Round First Leg - Dnipro Arena, Dnipro, Ukraine - 20/2/14 Tottenham's Andros Townsend (R) in action with Dnipro's Ondrej Mazuch Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Couldridge Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

(Reuters) - Hull City have signed defender Ondrej Mazuch on a two-year deal from Sparta Prague for an undisclosed fee, the Championship team said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Czech international joined the second-tier team on trial initially, playing in their pre-season fixtures against Benfica and FC Nantes before being awarded a permanent contract.

"I'm delighted the club have given me this fantastic opportunity... Now the deal has been finalised, I can't wait for the new season to start," Mazuch told Hull's website. (www.hullcitytigers.com)

Mazuch, who won the Belgian league title with Anderlecht in 2010, is Hull manager Leonid Slutsky's second signing in less than a week, after midfielder Kevin Stewart arrived from Liverpool last Friday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.