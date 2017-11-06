FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Soccer-Alli ruled out with injury, Keane added to England squad
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
November 6, 2017 / 9:36 AM / in 18 hours

CORRECTED-Soccer-Alli ruled out with injury, Keane added to England squad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects second para to say Alli injury was sustained in game against Real Madrid)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Everton defender Michael Keane was called up on Monday to replace injured Tottenham Hotspur forward Dele Alli in the England squad for friendlies against Germany and Brazil this month.

Alli has been ruled out after he sustained a hamstring injury during last week’s Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

Tottenham team mates Harry Kane and Harry Winks, along with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, will undergo late fitness tests, the Football Association said.

“Keane has now been added to the group of players due to report to St. George’s Park today, ahead of the upcoming double-header at Wembley Stadium,” the FA said in a statement.

The 24-year-old has a chance to earn his fifth England cap after returning from a leg infection during Everton’s 3-2 comeback win over Watford.

England host Germany on Friday and meet Brazil four days later. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.