Soccer-Early Gray strike earns Leicester win over Burnley
#Football News
December 2, 2017 / 5:15 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Soccer-Early Gray strike earns Leicester win over Burnley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Leicester beat Burnley 1-0

* Foxes grabbed early through Demarai Gray in the sixth minute

* Burnley responded strongly with Robbie Brady creating danger

* Burnley’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson forced fine save

* Gray went close to second in the 72nd minute

* Leicester at Newcastle next, Burnley host Watford

LEICESTER CITY 1 BURNLEY 0

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Demarai Gray’s sixth-minute goal gave Leicester City a 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. Burnley keeper Nick Pope could only push out Riyad Mahrez’s low effort straight to Gray who made no mistake from close range.

The Clarets, who had won four of their last five matches, responded strongly, though, with Robbie Brady running at the Foxes defence and whipping in a series of dangerous corners.

But the Irish winger had to be stretchered off in the 31st minute after going down in a challenge with Leicester defender Harry Maguire. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)


