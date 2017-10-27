Soccer-Plancque to join Appleton on coaching staff at Leicester, says Puel

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Pascal Plancque will join Leicester City as an assistant manager alongside Michael Appleton, newly appointed manager Claude Puel said on Friday.

Plancque worked alongside Puel at Southampton last season as they led the club to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Appleton will remain a part of the coaching staff, having guided Leicester to consecutive victories as caretaker boss following last week’s sacking of Craig Shakespeare.

“It is important to have a trainer (Appleton) who can help me have a relationship with the players,” Puel told reporters ahead of Sunday’s league clash against 18th-placed Everton, who sacked manager Ronald Koeman this week.

”It is very, very important to prepare and make decisions. I speak about Appleton and Pascal will come in as assistant manager. He brings the same things as Michael.

“He is a good person, like Michael, and a good trainer also.”

The Frenchman said 14th-placed Leicester must aim for a top-half finish in the Premier League despite their disappointing start to the campaign.

After collecting six points from their opening eight games, Leicester recorded a 2-1 win at Swansea City in the league last weekend before a convincing 3-1 victory over second-tier Leeds United in the League Cup on Tuesday.

“I can’t say what position we will finish in as a team but it’s about trying to perform on the pitch and to get in the top half of the table,” Puel added.

”It is not a dream, it is a reality. After January or February we can see if we can do other things.

“The team needs confidence, a little more consistency. For the moment, the most important thing is to stay focused on Everton.” (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)