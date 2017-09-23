FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Mignolet saves Vardy penalty as Liverpool beat Leicester
#Football News
September 23, 2017 / 6:36 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Mignolet saves Vardy penalty as Liverpool beat Leicester

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Liverpool cling on to beat Leicester City 3-2 after Mignolet saves Vardy penalty

* Belgian has kept out five of his past eight spot-kicks

* Salah put Liverpool ahead with his sixth goal of season

* Coutinho doubled their lead with suberb free kick

* Okazaki scored just before interval despite Liverpool claims for foul on Mignolet

* Henderson restored two-goal lead after the break

* Vardy headed Leicester’s second and was brought down by Mignolet for penalty

* Leicester at Bournemouth on Saturday; Liverpool at Newcastle on Oct. 1 Leicester City 2 Liverpool 3

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Simon Mignolet conceded and then saved a late penalty as Liverpool clung on for a 3-2 win over Leicester City in a pulsating Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors dominated the first half and opened the scoring through Mo Salah’s far-post header from Philippe Coutinho’s cross a minute after the Egyptian missed a sitter. The goal was Salah’s sixth of the season.

Coutinho looked back to his best and increased the lead with a curled 25-metre free-kick inside Casper Schmeichel’s post on 23 minutes but Liverpool conceded just before the break when Shinji Okazaki converted a knockdown despite strong appeals for a foul on the keeper.

Goals flow at both ends whenever Liverpool play and no sooner had Jordan Henderson restored their two-goal lead than Vardy headed Leicester’s second before falling under a fly-kick challenge from Mignolet as the Belgian failed to clear his lines. But Vardy fired his spot-kick too close to the keeper, who had been shown a yellow card for the foul and parried it away for his fifth penalty save in eight attempts. (Reporting by Neil Robinson,; Editing by Neville Dalton)

