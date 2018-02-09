FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 10:28 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Leicester's Mahrez returns to training, ending transfer standoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Riyad Mahrez ended an 10-day standoff with Leicester City on Friday when he was pictured returning to the club’s training ground.

The Algerian was pictured arriving in a black people carrier at the club’s training ground on Friday morning, less than 24 hours after manager Claude Puel appealed to him to “get his head right” and return.

Puel indicated Mahrez would not be available for Saturday’s game against Manchester City, but British media reported on Friday that Mahrez was now keen to play against the team who tried to buy him on transfer deadline day.

Mahrez has neither trained nor played with the Leicester team since transfer deadline day when Leicester rejected a bid from the Premier League leaders.

British media reported friends of the player saying he has been “depressed” since the deal failed to go through.

It was unclear if he has had permission to be away. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Jon Boyle)

