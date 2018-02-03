SHOWCASE-Anything is now possible, says Swansea's Dyer after draw with Leicester

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Swansea “have the aura” of a team who believe they can avoid relegation after another point confirmed their revival under new manager Carlos Carvalhal, winger Nathan Dyer said on Saturday.

The Welsh side came to the King Power Stadium emboldened by successive victories over Liverpool and Arsenal and fought back to draw 1-1 with Leicester City and inch out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Just seven points now separate the league’s bottom 10 teams and Dyer said Carvalhal had injected Swansea with a new-found confidence.

”We have that aura about us now,“ said Dyer. ”The manager has given us belief that anything is possible,“ We set up very well defensively to catch people on the counter attack.”

Carvalhal’s impact was clear from the visitors’ second-half turnaround.

After a lacklustre first half in which Leicester looked by far the better side, Swansea came out determined not to surrender an unbeaten run that has now stretched to seven games since they lost to Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the year.

”It was a hard-earned point,“ said Dyer. ”This is always a hard place to come and we were set up very well on the back of recent victories. It was a good earned point away on the road.

“Every point that we get is crucial and we are just about out of the drop zone. This point is massive.”

Dyer spent a year on loan at Leicester in the season they won the Premier League and was happy with the reception he received from the home fans. “I had a good year here and it was one of the best of my life. I appreciate the fans and my time here,” he said.

Swansea now have the chance to improve their season further with back-to-back home games against Notts County in the FA Cup and Burnley in the league. (Editing by Clare Fallon)