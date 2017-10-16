FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Mahrez rescues point for Leicester in 1-1 draw with West Brom
#Football News
October 16, 2017 / 9:10 PM / in 5 days

Soccer-Mahrez rescues point for Leicester in 1-1 draw with West Brom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Riyad Mahrez scored late for Leicester in 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion

* Nacer Chadli had scored his first goal of the season to put visitors in front

* Algerian Mahrez equalised with 10 minutes remaining

* West Brom travel to Southampton next, Leicester to Swansea City LEICESTER CITY 1 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Riyad Mahrez rescued a point for Leicester City who came from behind to draw 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Monday.

After a goalless first half at the King Power Stadium, Nacer Chadli, in his first league start of the season for West Brom, broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute with a curling free kick from 25 metres out.

Mahrez was guilty of missing a sitter earlier in the second half but rifled in a half-volley, after controlling the ball with his chest, to equalise with little more than 10 minutes remaining.

Although Craig Shakespeare’s men showed a vast improvement after the Algerian’s strike, the resulting draw meant that they remained in 18th place, with six points from eight games. West Brom moved up one position to 10th. (Reporting by Christian Radnedge; editing by Clare Lovell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
