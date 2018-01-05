Soccer-Van Dijk heads derby winner on Liverpool debut

LIVERPOOL, England, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Virgil van Dijk made a dream start to his Anfield career, scoring the winning goal on his debut for Liverpool, as they beat city rivals Everton 2-1 in their FA Cup third round tie on Friday.

The Dutchman, signed last week from Southampton for a reported fee of 75 million pounds ($101.7 million), rose inside the area to head home an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain corner in the 84th minute of what had been a pulsating Merseyside derby.

Liverpool looked to have been frustrated after Gylfi Sigurdsson brought Everton level in the 67th minute after a brilliant counter-attack from Sam Allardyce’s side.

The home side had taken the lead through a 35th minute penalty from James Milner after Everton defender Mason Holgate had pulled down Adam Lallana in the box. ($1 = 0.7373 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Christian Radnedge)