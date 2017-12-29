SHOWCASE-Soccer-Liverpool v Leicester City -- Fans' View

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Liverpool host Claude Puel’s Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday as the hectic run of festive fixtures in the Premier League continues.

Juergen Klopp’s side have not lost in 11 league games, which is their joint-best run since the German manager’s arrival in October 2015.

Here is what the fans have to say about their respective clubs:

Peter Phillips, Host, The Kop Table Podcast

”This will be a tough test for Liverpool because Leicester City are not the sort of team to come to Anfield and put 11 men behind the ball. They will look to play a bit, so we can expect to see an end-to-end game with lots of excitement.

”Liverpool are in very good form and will be keen to keep that going throughout the festive period. I am predicting a 3-1 victory for the Reds on Saturday. Our attacking options are much stronger than what Leicester have at their disposal.

”You have to be compact as a team when not in possession in order to stop Leicester. When Leicester attack, you will see Liverpool close the gaps and not let the likes of Jamie Vardy or Riyad Mahrez have much space to work in.

”Virgil Van Dijk is an exceptional signing and exactly what Liverpool need. He may well be over-priced, but that’s the way the market is these days and it is money well spent. I can’t wait to see the big Dutchman marshalling our defence very soon.

“After speaking to people close to the club, I understand we can expect a couple of more players to come in during the January window. However, some of these may well be pre-contract agreements with a view to signing in the summer. Leon Goretzka of Schalke and Manuel Akanji of Basel are the two players to keep an eye out for.”

Di Statham, Treasurer, Foxes Trust

”It is going to be a really tough game for us on Saturday against Liverpool. Sadly, I have to admit that I think that they will prove to be too good for us. Their strikers are on form and can be lethal at times.

”I am sure that Leicester City will put up a good fight but I am expecting Juergen Klopp’s team to ultimately come out on top.

”I think that the final score will be 2-1 to Liverpool, although I hate to admit it. I think that the likes of Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho are more likely to convert their chances on goal than Leicester.

”Klopp said this week that he thinks Leicester are turning into a better footballing side under Claude Puel and I agree. There is much more feet-to-feet passing and Riyad Mahrez seems to have found a new lease of life under Puel.

”Despite the concerns when Puel was appointed, I think he has had a very good effect on the team so far. He is giving our youngsters a chance. I tend to greet new managers with an open mind, so let’s wait to see, but so far I am very pleased with progress at the club since his arrival.

”I think that in general there is a hope that we can finish in the top half of the table in May. Some fans feel we may manage a Europa League place, but personally I feel that this may be a bit ambitious when you consider the other teams that will be up there with us.

"In view of the recent injury to defender Danny Simpson, I think we need some more cover in the right back position in the January window. We might as well either sell or loan Ahmed Musa and Islam Slimani as they are not featuring in the first team."