SHOWCASE-soccer-Salah double ensures Liverpool overcome Leicester

* Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 at Anfield

* Jamie Vardy scored for Leicester after three minutes

* Liverpool missed a string of chances in the opening period

* Sadio Mane had a goal ruled out in each half for offside

* Mohamed Salah struck twice after the break

* Liverpool visit Burnley on Monday, Leicester host Huddersfield

LIVERPOOL 2 LEICESTER CITY 1

Dec 30 (Reuters) – Two second half goals from Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

The visitors got off to the perfect start when a mix up at the back saw Riyad Mahrez square for Jamie Vardy to tap into an open goal in front of the Kop in the third minute.

Liverpool looked for an immediate riposte, but Salah missed two gilt-edged opportunities before Sadio Mane saw an effort disallowed for offside as Juergen Klopp’s men grew frustrated.

Salah’s persistence paid off just after the restart when he fired in from close range to level and struck his second, and 17th in the Premier League this season, in the 76th after shrugging off Harry Maguire and producing a composed finish. (Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli; Editing by Rex Gowar)