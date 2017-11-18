Soccer-Liverpool beat Southampton 3-0 as Salah breaks Fowler record

* Liverpool beat Southampton 3-0

* Salah fired the home side ahead with a superb curling shot

* The Egypt forward doubled Liverpool’s lead with a calm finish

* Coutinho made it 3-0 with a well taken rebound

* Liverpool next at home to Chelsea, Southampton host Everton

LIVERPOOL 3 SOUTHAMPTON 0

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Liverpool continued their push towards the Premier League’s top four after Mohamed Salah scored two superb goals in a 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday and broke former striker Robbie Fowler’s club record.

Salah became the first Liverpool player to score nine goals in his opening 12 league games, eclipsing Fowler’s tally of eight after a superb shot from 20 metres followed by a cool close-range finish in the first half.

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho made it 3-0 midway through the second half when he swept home a rebound after keeper Fraser Foster parried a fierce Roberto Firmino shot into his path.

The result left Liverpool fifth on 22 points from 12 games after they maintained their unbeaten run at Anfield in all competitions this season while Southampton are 14th with 13 points, four above the relegation zone.