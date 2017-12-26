FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Firmino strikes twice as Liverpool crush Swansea
Sections
Featured
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
What to watch in 2018
Commentary
What to watch in 2018
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
December 26, 2017 / 7:33 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Firmino strikes twice as Liverpool crush Swansea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Liverpool crushed Swansea 5-0

* Philippe Coutinho put Liverpool ahead early

* Roberto Firmino doubled the lead

* Young defender Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the third

* Firmino added the fourth, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completed rout

* Liverpool host Leicester next, Swansea at Watford

LIVERPOOL 5 SWANSEA CITY 0

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool eased to a 5-0 win over bottom club Swansea City on Tuesday to remain fourth in the Premier League table.

Philippe Coutinho put Liverpool ahead at Anfield after six minutes and Firmino doubled the lead shortly after halftime.

Young full back Trent Alexander-Arnold added the third, Firmino grabbed a second with a calm finish and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completed the rout.

Liverpool stayed fourth in the standings, four points behind third-placed Chelsea and 17 behind leaders Manchester City.

Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.