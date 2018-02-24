FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 4:59 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Soccer-Rampant Liverpool go second after 4-1 win over West Ham

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Liverpool eased to a 4-1 home win over West Ham United

* Can gave Liverpool the lead after Salah’s corner

* Livewire Salah made it 2-0 and Firmino added the third

* Substitute Antonio pulled one back before Mane sealed the rout

* Both teams created plenty of chances in an entertaining clash

* Liverpool next at home to Newcastle United, West Ham visit Swansea City LIVERPOOL 4 WEST HAM UNITED 1

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Liverpool stretched their unbeaten home run in the Premier League to 16 games and provisionally climbed one place up to second after yet another devastating performance at Anfield gave them a 4-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday.

The irrepressible Mohamed Salah scored his 31st goal in all competitions after setting up Emre Can’s opener and Roberto Firmino made it 3-0 before substitute Michail Antonio pulled one back in an action-packed encounter.

Can headed Liverpool into a 29th-minute lead after Salah swung in a corner and the Egyptian doubled the advantage in the 51st when he drilled an unstoppable shot into the far corner from 10 metres past the wrong-footed Adrian.

Firmino added the third six minutes later as he rounded the West Ham keeper and Sadio Mane scored Liverpool’s fourth with a simple tap-in after Antonio had given visiting fans something to cheer about with his first touch of the ball. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

